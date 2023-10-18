From Wheelchair To Walking: A Woman's Journey From Failed Back Surgeries To Recovery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Debby Hutchens can now stand after being wheelchair bound from 10 back surgeries thanks to Dr. Georgiy Brusovanik. Debby traveled from North Carolina to Florida to seek out his care.

After 10 failed back surgeries and constant pain, Debby Hutchens traveled to find Dr. Georgiy Brusovanik. Her 11th surgery with him led to a pain free life.

- Georgiy Brusovanik, M.D.

MIAMI , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- October 17, 2023 (Miami, FL) - Failed back surgeries are more common than many people realize, with only 30% of patients finding relief, while 30% experience no improvement, and 30% fare worse after surgery. In the midst of this troubling statistic, one woman's story has emerged as a beacon of hope and resilience.

Debby Hutchens, a 55-year-old wife and mother of two college boys from North Carolina, has endured a series of devastating failed back surgeries that left her in excruciating pain and seeking answers. In 2019, Debby underwent surgery for spinal stenosis, a result of an earlier car accident. However, in April 2021, her situation took a turn for the worse as she began to grapple with scoliosis. Seeking help from a surgeon in North Carolina, a grievous error related to a wound vac procedure set off a chain reaction of surgeries and further complications.

From April 2022 onwards, Debby's life became a "nightmare," as she describes it, with excruciating pain so intense that even simple movements like reaching or getting out of bed would elicit screams of agony. Basic tasks, like bathing, became impossible. In her desperate search for relief, Debby was rejected by multiple surgeons who were no longer willing to treat her, offering only a pain pump as an alternative. She was taking 6 Percocets a day, yet still, the pain persisted, leaving her in a constant state of physical and emotional anguish.

“I couldn't roll or sit up, reach for anything. I hurt all over,” recalls Debby through tears.“My choices were to go to hospice and wait to die or try one last time to find a doctor who would treat me.”

I Found Him on TikTok!

Debby's quest for a solution led her to TikTok, where she stumbled upon a video featuring Dr. Georgiy Brusovanik , a Miami-based spinal surgeon with credentials from Duke University. Given her North Carolina connection, she reached out to see if he might have any recommendations at Duke University. Unfortunately, Duke rejected her, but Dr. Brusovanik had a different plan. He invited her to travel to Miami, where he would take her on as a patient.

“So many patients just like Debby just get plugged into the pain management process but they are fixable,” says Dr. Brusovanik.“So many other doctors just drop them after surgery and it's an injustice. Debby's fight was a worthwhile one that I was willing to take on.”

With Dr. Brusovanik, Debby underwent her 11th back surgery, a grueling 9 to 10-hour procedure that involved collaboration with a vascular surgeon and other specialists to monitor for potential complications.

Debby's recovery journey was far from easy. She coded in the recovery room and developed an infection. But by September 2023, despite these setbacks, Debby started to show signs of respite. She regained mobility and, incredibly, she could walk again. Her determination and Dr. Brusovanik's expertise had given her a new lease on life.

He Saved My Life - And He Was Willing to Do It When Nobody Else Would

Debby credits Dr. Brusovanik with saving her life.

“I just love him! He gave me my life back and was willing to do so when nobody else would,” says Debby.“I had lost all hope but am forever grateful to him for giving me a second chance at life .”

Debby went from taking 6 Percocets a day with no relief to only needing 1 per day to manage any residual pain. Furthermore, she lost 120 pounds during her recovery, marking a remarkable transformation.

“In the field of spinal surgery, we are constantly confronted with complex challenges, and Debby's case was clearly no exception,” recalls Dr. Brusovanik.“Her story exemplifies the power of determination and the incredible impact of innovative medical solutions. I'm humbled to have played a role in her journey towards recovery.”

Georgiy Brusovanik, M.D.

Spine Doctor Miami

+1 305-587-2611

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Debby Hutchens now lives pain free after 10 failed back surgeries