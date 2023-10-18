Oread Rx And Mark Cuban Cost Plus Pharmacy Partner To Reduce Prescription Drug Costs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DODGE CITY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs), and Oread Rx, LLC, announce a relationship to supply YUSIMRYTM, a biosimilar of HUMIRA® to customers in October 2023. Oread Rx is unique in the pharmacy benefits space and leads the industry in transparency.“Oread Rx is dedicated to sourcing medications at the lowest net cost for patients and health plans. Our relationship with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC demonstrates our commitment to act in our client's best interest”, said Matt Morrison, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Oread Rx.“When medications are affordable, health outcomes improve”.YUSIMRYTM, is supplied at a price of $569.25 plus dispensing and shipping fees through Cost Plus Drugs.“As a practicing physician I saw first-hand the danger of patients not taking their medications because they couldn't afford them,” said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company.“I founded Cost Plus Drugs to help solve this problem and provide a way for patients to receive their medication at an affordable price. We already offer transparent, low prices to cash-pay consumers and are excited to now be working with Oread Rx to further reduce the cost to patients, and to keep the patient record complete from both a clinical and financial perspective.”OREAD RX, LLCOread Rx is a pharmacist-owned pharmacy benefit manager that strives to positively impact the pharmacy benefit marketplace. Their commitment is to full transparency for plan sponsors, payors, patients, and pharmacies. Oread Rx's model relies on responsible payment to providers and data-driven analytics to facilitate the efficient delivery of benefits, and improved patient outcomes. Learn more at oreadrxMARK CUBAN COST PLUS DRUG COMPANYThe Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.For additional Safety Information, please talk to your doctor and click for YUSIMRYTM, Full Prescribing Information: or

