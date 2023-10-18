Gogov Achieves Remarkable Growth, Defies Industry Trends In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Daryl BlowesPATCHOGUE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a year where the tech industry experienced waves of layoffs and challenges, Long Island-based GOGov emerged as a standout success story, recording exceptional growth in 2023. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on enhancing government services, GOGov experienced a remarkable 40% staff growth, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the government technology sector.Setting the Standard for GrowthGOGov's success story in 2023 is a testament to its unwavering dedication to transforming government operations through cutting-edge technology solutions. The company welcomeed a substantial 40% increase in staff across key departments, including Engineering/Development, Customer Success, and Sales and Marketing.The majority of these new hires joined the development team, reinforcing GOGov's commitment to creating innovative products and enhancing offerings for its valued customers. As 2023 draws to a close, GOGov remains on track to add at least three more full-time roles by year-end, further strengthening its ability to deliver groundbreaking solutions.Office Expansion in 2024In anticipation of continued growth, GOGov is actively preparing to expand its office footprint in early 2024 with a new location in Patchogue, NY. This strategic move reflects the company's commitment to providing exceptional service and support to its customers while accommodating its burgeoning team.Impressive Year-over-Year GrowthGOGov's exceptional growth trajectory in 2023 is mirrored in its year-over-year financial performance. The company is poised to achieve an impressive 35% to 40% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate for 2023 and beyond. This financial success underscores GOGov's ability to meet the evolving needs of government agencies across the nation.Continued Commitment to InnovationWith an average launch rate of at least two new customer solutions per week in 2023, GOGov now proudly serves over 350 customers. These agencies rely on GOGov's innovative tools and platforms to streamline processes, enhance communication, and foster greater citizen engagement."We are incredibly proud of what we've achieved in 2023, and we are even more excited about what the future holds," said Daryl Blowes, CEO at GOGov. "Our growth demonstrates the vital role technology plays in government operations, and we remain committed to supporting government agencies as they navigate the challenges and opportunities of the digital age."GOGov's resilience, expansion, and commitment to serving government agencies highlight the company's unwavering dedication to improving government services, even in the face of industry shifts and uncertainties. As the government technology sector continues to evolve, GOGov stands poised to lead the way with innovation and excellence.About GOGov:GOGov is a Long Island-based Government Technology company dedicated to empowering government agencies and municipalities with cutting-edge technology solutions. GOGov is used by millions of citizens in over 350 local governments and includes solutions for Citizen Requests, Code Enforcement, Citizen Notifications and Online Permitting & Licensing. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence continues to drive its growth and success in the government technology sector. Learn more at .

