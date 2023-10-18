Bioveritas Initiates Critical Engineering Phase For First Commercial Production Facility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2nd Phase of Front-End-Loading will further validate BioVeritas, LLC's plant design and production capabilities, both major milestones towards commercial launch

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BioVeritas , LLC, a bio-based ingredients company pioneering a proprietary upcycling process, today announced that the company recently initiated the second phase of Front-End-Loading (FEL-2) for its first commercial production facility, which is targeted for commissioning in 2026. At the completion of this second of three critical engineering phases that guide the development of a commercial plant, BioVeritas, LLC will have further defined the commercial project scope, including validation of design, cost estimates, a complete schedule for construction, and finalization of any critical decisions that influence the final design of the production facility. Completing FEL-2 will be a major milestone towards making the commercial production facility a reality, and will bring BioVeritas, LLC one step closer to revolutionizing the ingredient industry.BioVeritas, LLC contracted Wood PLC, a world-renowned engineering and consulting firm, to lead the overall FEL-2 process. Wood's multidisciplined team and beginning-to-end engineering experience set the stage for execution excellence. For the extraction and distillation portions specifically, BioVeritas, LLC contracted Koch Modular Process Systems (KMPS), a global leader in process design, engineering, and construction of specialized modular process solutions. KMPS has deep experience with the BioVeritas Process TM and is well-equipped to lead this crucial component of FEL-2 given its involvement in developing the company's existing Bryan, Texas Market Demonstration Unit.“BioVeritas is moving quickly towards turning our revolutionary technology into commercial reality,” stated Stephen Toon, chief operations officer of BioVeritas, LLC.“We've already sent our high efficacy, neutral sensory, clean label samples to some of the world's largest food producers, and we receive more requests each month. FEL-2 is a critical next step in our journey, requiring a significant investment of time and resources. When completed, it will not only enable efficient construction of our first commercial production facility, but also send a clear signal to the marketplace that BioVeritas is indeed rapidly moving towards commercialization. The expertise and experience of Wood and KMPS will be invaluable in setting up BioVeritas for a high-quality plant construction and startup process.”Samples of BioVeritas products are available for qualification at manufacturer plants. For more information on BioVeritas products and solutions, visit .BioVeritas, LLC is a portfolio company of Ara Partners , a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments.###About BioVeritas, LLCBioVeritas, LLC, headquartered in Bryan, Texas, is a bio-based ingredients company that is commercializing a proprietary upcycling process. BioVeritas products have industry-leading efficacy and quality intended for innovative companies seeking natural solutions for food preservation, human and animal health, and industrial materials.For more information on BioVeritas products, please visit .About Ara PartnersAra Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that provide significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Boston, Houston and Dublin. As of June 30, 2023, Ara Partners had approximately $4.4 billion of assets under management.For more information on Ara Partners, please visit .

