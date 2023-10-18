Catholic Diocese Of Helena Partners With Givecentral

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, US, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Helena, Montana, has chosen GiveCentral as their engagement and giving platform for its appeal and parishes. The Diocese is gearing up for its Annual Catholic Appeal, Encountering Love, touching on the essence of their Faith, mission as disciples, and all that the Lord has given them."We are excited to welcome The Diocese of Helena and are looking forward to working with them and supporting them in their efforts toward e-giving and engagement," said Patrick Coleman, CEO of GiveCentral.GiveCentral has helped charities raise more than $1 billion for their missions by making it easy for donors and charities to connect. With GC SmartTools , donors can complete their secured giving via email, text, or personalized QR codes in 10 seconds or less, engaging communities with power-packed communication tools. GiveCentral now provides more than 25 ways for donors to engage with their charities in 10 seconds or less.About GiveCentralGiveCentral is a web and text based donation and engagement platform designed to help nonprofits raise more funds. By consolidating all collection, fundraising, and communication activities in one place, GiveCentral makes it easier for donors to give, for nonprofits to connect, and for administrators to save time on accounting and data management with AI -powered GC SmartTools.About The Diocese of HelenaEstablished on March 7, 1884, and initially including the entire state of Montana, its present boundaries were established on May 18, 1904, when the Diocese of Great Falls (now Great Falls-Billings) was formed from its original territory.The diocese covers 51,922 square miles of Western and North-Central Montana, encompassing 22 counties and parts of one more. The diocese's 57 parishes and 38 missions are structured in six deaneries: Bozeman, Butte, Conrad, Helena, Kalispell, and Missoula. Its diocesan center is the Cathedral of St. Helena, which was dedicated in 1914 and is located in the Capital City of Helena.For Inquiries, Contact:Teresa MeyerEmail:Website:

