Winners Of The All-Republic Knowledge Competition Announced

The winners of the All-Republic knowledge competition "Heydar
Aliyev and the history of Azerbaijan" have been announced. The
knowledge competition took place at Heydar Aliyev Center on October
18, Azernews reports.
Among 50 higher educational institutions, the team of the Heydar
Aliyev Academy of the State Security Service was awarded the first
place, the team of the Police Academy of the Ministry of Internal
Affairs took the second place, while the team of the Higher
Military School of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal
Affairs ranked third.
The winners were awarded diplomas and gifts by the director of
the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov and the Minister of Science
and Education Emin Amrullayev.
Note that th 9th all-republic knowledge competition "Heydar
Aliyev and the history of Azerbaijan" was organized by the Heydar
Aliyev Center and supported by the Ministry of Science and
Education.
This project, which has already become a tradition, aims to
research, study and promote the history of Azerbaijan. It also
highlights multifaceted activities and heritage of National Leader
Heydar Aliyev, whose 100th anniversary is celebrated this year.
At the competition held on October 18 - Independence Restoration
Day, a video was first shown showing National Leader Heydar
Aliyev's meetings with young people, important recommendations of
the Great Leader to young people, and the continuation of Heydar
Aliyev's path by President Ilham Aliyev.
Interest in the competition is increasing every year. Teams from
50 higher educational institutions of the country participated in
this year's knowledge competition.
The participants tested their knowledge on "Heydar Aliyev's
childhood and youth", "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan's years of
independence", "Heydar Aliyev and the truth of Karabakh",
"Triumphal march of the Azerbaijani Army in the Patriotic War" and
other topics.
The teams also participated in the training organized at the
Heydar Aliyev Center and got acquainted with the archival materials
stored in the Heydar Aliyev Museum.
