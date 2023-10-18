EU, Eurozone Annual Inflation Down In September

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The annual inflation dropped to 4.3% in the euro area and 4.9%
in the EU in September, from 5.2% and 5.9% in August, Eurostat
revealed on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
A year earlier, the annual rates were 9.9% for the eurozone and
10.9% in the EU, the 27-member bloc's statistical authority
said.
The lowest annual inflation rates were seen in the Netherlands
(-0.3%), Denmark (0.6%) and Belgium (0.7%), while the highest
annual rates were posted by Hungary (12.2%), Romania (9.2%) and
Slovakia (9.0%).
"Compared with August, annual inflation fell in twenty-one
Member States, remained stable in one and rose in five," it
added.
In September, the highest contribution to the annual inflation
rate in the eurozone came from services with 2.05 percentage
points, followed by food, alcohol & tobacco with 1.78 percentage
points.
