Russia Is China's Second-Biggest Trade Partner Among Non-Asian States - Putin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia is China's sixth-largest trade partner with all countries
taken into consideration, while among nations outside the Far
Eastern region Russia has become China's second-biggest trade
partner after the US, having outpaced Germany, Russian President
Vladimir Putin said, Azernews reports, citing
TASS.
"Russia is China's sixth-largest trade partner," he said when
answering reporters' questions. "In fact, this is not true in the
event of a purely formal approach" as statistics takes "also Hong
Kong here" and other Chinese territories into account, the
president added.
"Any country always has higher trade turnover with neighboring
states," Putin noted. "Among non-regional countries we are actually
the second in terms of trade with China after the United States,
having already outpaced Germany on this measure," he said.
"Trade turnover that we are speaking about today, is really
impressive," Putin stressed. "We have set the task of reaching $200
bln in 2024. And when we stated that in 2019, I will tell you
frankly, hardly anyone believed that it was possible at all," he
said. "At that time our trade turnover amounted to $100 bln," the
Russian president noted.
MENAFN18102023000195011045ID1107266523
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.