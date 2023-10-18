Intellectual Property Body Stops Illegal Sale Of Georgian Cheese In German Chains

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's National Intellectual Property Centre on
Wednesday said it had prevented illegal sale of the protected
geographical indication of sulguni, a cheese made in the
country's west, at several German supermarket chains and removed
the products with the labels, Azernews reports,
citing Agenda.
The Centre said it had addressed the European
Commission's Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural
Development in January, with the body in turn addressing relevant
German agencies who investigated the case and stopped“unauthorised
use and distribution” of Georgian goods from LEDO and ROSSIA
chains.
The Centre added the protection of Georgian names of
place of origin and geographical indications in the European Union
was ensured by the Association Agreement signed with the bloc in
2014.
It also explained the geographical indication for
sulguni was registered in the country in 2012 and
subsequently protected throughout the EU, and added the indication
could be applied to a product manufactured according to“strictly
established specifications”.
MENAFN18102023000195011045ID1107266522
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.