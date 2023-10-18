Azercell Supports“Rebuild Karabakh”

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The purpose of the“Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition,
held under the general sponsorship of the leading mobile operator,
is to draw attention to the restoration and reconstruction work
carried out in the territories liberated from
occupation
On October 19-21, the 3rd Azerbaijan International Exhibition on
the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh –
“Rebuild Karabakh” will be held under the general sponsorship of
“Azercell Telecom”. The main goal of the exhibition is to increase
investment in Karabakh, ensure participation of the foreign
companies in the development of Karabakh, restoration of its
infrastructure, and construction of civil facilities.
Speaking at the press conference dedicated to the exhibition,
Nigar Shikhlinskaya, Stakeholder Relations Director of "Azercell
Telekom" LLC, said that the company is an active supporter of
restoration and reconstruction works in Karabakh. "Azercell", which
built the first mobile infrastructure in the liberated territories,
currently operates 125 base stations based on LTE technology in
Karabakh: "A few days ago Mr. President raised the flag of
Azerbaijan in Khankendi. Earlier "Azercell" launched its mobile
network in Khankendi, Khojaly, Aghdara, Askaran, and Sarsang
Reservoir areas, as well as in many areas freed from occupation. We
are proud to serve our citizens returning to their native lands
within the framework of the "Great Return Program". "Azercell" is
the first mobile operator to open a customer service center and an
official dealer store in Karabakh, including the city of Shusha.
The first official dealer store of the company was opened in Agali
village of Zangilan, which was built with the "smart village"
concept. Besides, last year, "Azercell" started applying "green"
technologies in Karabakh and launched base stations based on solar
energy in Gubadli and Jabrayil. Currently, it is planned to
introduce "green" stations in other areas and increase their number
to 35."
“Azercell” continues its work towards expanding the new
generation network in the lands liberated from occupation and
providing modern communication services to the population who will
return to these areas.
For detailed information about the exhibition please go to the
official website .
