Prince Of Saudi Arabia Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman
Al Saud sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 18 - the Day of Restoration
of Independence.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on the occasion of the
Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan.
I wish you success in your high state activity, good health and
happiness, and the government and people of the brotherly Republic
of Azerbaijan sustainable development and prosperity.
With respect and appreciation to Your Excellency,
Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
