Prince Of Saudi Arabia Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 18 - the Day of Restoration of Independence.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan.

I wish you success in your high state activity, good health and happiness, and the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan sustainable development and prosperity.

With respect and appreciation to Your Excellency,

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia