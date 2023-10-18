National Defense University Visits Academy Of Public Administration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of the meetings held according to the action plan for
2023 with the aim of the military-patriotic upbringing of the youth
and instilling in them a sense of devotion to statehood, the
delegation of the National Defense University visited the Academy
of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their
lives for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence
of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence.
The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was
performed.
The meeting was attended by the teaching staff and students of
the Academy of Public Administration.
Enlightenment talks on educating the youth in the spirit of
commitment to national-spiritual values, statehood, and patriotism
were held with students and their questions were answered.
At the end of the meeting, several issues on cooperation in the
field of science and education were discussed.
MENAFN18102023000195011045ID1107266516
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.