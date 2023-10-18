France Clearly Took Armenia's Side During Second Garabagh War

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "During the Second Garabagh War, France was clearly on Armenia's
side, thinking that it would repeat what it did in Africa, in the
South Caucasus," Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkiye Rashad Mammadov
said during his speech at the panel "Azerbaijan after the victory
of Garabagh" held in Ankara, Azernews reports.
"In 2015-2016, we knew that Azerbaijan was capable of liberating
its lands from occupation. Since then, official Baku has been
calling for a peaceful solution to the issue, but Armenia has not
agreed to this. The April 2016 battles showed that war with Armenia
is not a difficult task for us. "Unfortunately, Armenia did not get
results from these four-day battles," the ambassador notes.
Ambassador Rashad Mammadov also added that the accusations
regarding Azerbaijan's penetration into Armenia's territory are
absurd
According to the Ambassador, the borders have not been defined
yet, "Who can claim that Azerbaijan has entered the territory of
Armenia? This is wrong thinking. The borders need to be defined. It
is necessary to determine on the basis of which map it will be
done."
The Ambassador noted that no one is watching the territory of
Azerbaijan
"We believe that peace should come to the South Caucasus. We are
in favor of Garabagh Armenians accepting Azerbaijani citizenship
and living on our lands".
