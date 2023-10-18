In Mykolaiv, 419 Owners Of Apartments And Houses Receive Payments Under The Erecovery Program

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaiv, 419 owners of apartments and houses will receive payments for housing repairs under the eRecovery program in the amount of more than UAH 15 million

This was reported by the Mykolaiv City Council, Ukrinform reported.

"As of October 18, the owners of 419 apartments and houses have been approved for payments for repairs under the eRecovery program. Compensation for the consequences of enemy shelling of the housing stock will amount to more than 15 million hryvnias," the statement said.

The city council notes that a total of 709 applications have been submitted by Mykolaiv residents. Some of the program participants have already received funds to their accounts. We are talking about the amount of UAH 6.5 million.

Among the applications submitted, 354 were rejected. 15-20% of the applications contained false information about the property or the number of co-owners. In addition, review of 730 applications was suspended due to the lack of necessary documents or due to the applicants' request to postpone the review of the application.

Also, 123 houses are currently at different stages of reconstruction.

On April 21 this year, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a procedure for providing state compensation for the repair of damaged housing through the eRecovery electronic service.

As reported, since the beginning of the great war, 8,880 residential buildings have been destroyed and damaged by Russian shelling in the Mykolaiv region, including 1,514 high-rise buildings.