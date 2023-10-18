PM Shmyhal: 60% Of Ukrainian Grain Exported Through Romania

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Cooperation between Ukraine and Romania, which is a reliable economic partner, reaches a qualitatively new level.

"Together, we open a new page in Ukraine–Romania relations and reach a qualitatively new level of cooperation. This further strengthens our solidarity in countering the Russian aggressor," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told a joint press briefing with Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to him, Romania is a reliable ally, as well as a country with which Ukraine has numerous historical and cultural ties. He called the cooperation of the two countries effective, in particular, during the full-scale war unleashed by Russia. One of its results is effective interaction in the field of logistics. Romania became part of the grain corridor and Solidarity Lanes. After Russia renewed the Black Sea blockade, the transit corridor through the Danube ports to Romania became key for Ukrainian agricultural exports, Shmyhal pointed out.

Ukraine,nia governments sign seven bilateral documents on cooperation

"Currently, 60% of our export grain transits through Romanian territory. And in terms of bilateral trade, Romania is ranked third for Ukraine. And this is not the limit," the Prime Minister emphasized.

In addition, according to him, the principles and provisions of the agreement signed in August between the governments of the two countries on strengthening cooperation in ensuring reliable transit are being implemented. "By expanding the transit corridor in the Ukraine–Moldova–Romania triangle, we can double our export opportunities in this direction," Shmyhal said.

The second result of Ukraine–Romania cooperation, the Head of Government emphasized, is significant progress in the development of border infrastructure. New "Dyakivtsi – Rakovec" and "Krasnoilsk – Vicovu de Sus" border crossing points were opened, four more are planned to be opened in Chernivtsi and Zakarpattia regions.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine also praised military-technical cooperation. "Romanian partners do a lot for us. Special thanks for the creation of a training center for Ukrainian pilots which will start working soon," he said.

Shmyhal is sure of the continuation of cooperation between the countries in strategically important areas, such as, in particular, transport and logistics, agricultural sector, border infrastructure, energy and security.

"We aim to have a comprehensive partnership and deepen relations," the Prime Minister added.