Enemy Missile Kills Mother Of Two Children In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An enemy missile killed a 31-year-old woman, the mother of two children, in Obukhivka, in the Dnipro district.

Mykola Lukashuk, chairman of the Dnipro Regional Council, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Russian terrorists today killed the mother of two girls - a 13-year-old and a one-and-a-half-year-old - in Dnipro (Obukhivka - ed.)," he wrote.































































Local media report that 31-year-old Kateryna died on the doorstep of her younger daughter's room. Her older daughter, Snizhana, was at school at the time. The girls had a father who was at work.

Missile attack onregion: number of casualties rises to four

Earlier it was reported that four people were also injured in the morning rocket attack on Obukhivka. Three of them were hospitalized in moderate condition.

The rocket destroyed one private house and an outbuilding. In total, 21 private houses, 11 outbuildings, a car and a low-pressure gas pipeline were damaged.