Zelensky, Støre Discuss Defense Cooperation Between Ukraine, Norway

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has had a phone call with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State thanked the interlocutor for the defense package from the Government of Norway and long-term budget support programs.

“Such programs are crucial because they give us more confidence in the future, facilitate long-term planning, and send a powerful signal to other countries,” Zelensky said.

The two leaders discussed the situation on the battlefield and further defense cooperation between Ukraine and Norway. Special attention was paid to the strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses in order to protect critical infrastructure, sea ports, and the 'grain corridor'.

Additionally, Zelensky and Støre coordinated their positions ahead of the upcoming international events.

The President of Ukraine invited the Norwegian side to take part in the next meeting of national security advisors to the heads of state on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

The parties agreed to start bilateral talks on security guarantees in the framework of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

Zelensky and Støre also discussed the situation in the Middle East. The two leaders agreed that the escalation of the conflict is unacceptable and called on all sides to avoid civilian casualties.

A reminder that the Government of Norway is allocating an additional NOK 200 million (about $18.5 million) in funding earmarked for demining efforts in Ukraine.

