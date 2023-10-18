Naftogaz Group's Tax Payments Exceed UAH 70B Over Nine Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-September 2023, Naftogaz Group transferred more than UAH 70 billion worth of tax payments to Ukraine's state and local budgets.
The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Local budgets received UAH 5 billion. Another UAH 65 billion, which is 11.8% of the country's total tax revenues, was transferred to the state budget,” the report states.
In September 2023, Naftogaz Group paid UAH 8.6 billion to the state budget.
A reminder that Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC transferred more than UAH 90 billion worth of tax payments in 2022.
