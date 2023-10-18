Ukraine Condemns Russia's Withdrawal From Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry has condemned the steps taken by Russia to revoke its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and urged the global community to respond to Moscow's provocations accordingly.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the ministry's commentary, today the world is witnessing another provocative step by the aggressor state aimed at increasing nuclear blackmail.

The Ukrainian side expressed confidence that this decision is part of a chain of events, which have been developing in Russia in recent years.

“The aggressor state has already provoked a dangerous imbalance in the global architecture of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation with its decisions to suspend participation in the New START Treaty and the illegal deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. Such irresponsible behavior of the country with the largest nuclear potential in the world once again endangers international security and stability,” the ministry stressed.

The Ukrainian side noted that the CTBT is remaining one of the key legal elements of the global security architecture in the area of nuclear arms limitation and nuclear non-proliferation. The ministry reaffirmed its support for the dedicated efforts of Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) to promote the Treaty's universalization and entry into force.

“Ukraine condemns Russia's steps towards the revocation of its ratification of the Treaty and urges the global community to respond to Moscow's provocations aimed at harming the object and purpose of the CTBT accordingly,” the ministry concluded.

A reminder that, on October 18, 2023, Russia's State Duma passed the second and third readings of a bill, revoking its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).