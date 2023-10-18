President Of Ukraine, PM Of Romania Hold Meeting In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu have met in the city of Kyiv.

The relevant statement was made by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State mentioned that, on October 18, 2023, the Government of Ukraine and the Government of Romania held their joint meeting for the first time ever, marking an important new step towards strategic partnership.

“We discussed further defense cooperation to better protect Ukraine's south, particularly Danube ports, as well as ways to broaden new food export routes,” Zelensky wrote.

The President of Ukraine also thanked Romania for its assistance in evacuating Ukrainians from the State of Israel.