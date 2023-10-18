War Update: 64 Military Clashes On Front, Enemy Attacks Repelled In Six Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sixty-four combat engagements have occurred on the front in the past 24 hours. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Marinka, Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Ukrainian forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian occupation troops and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched 15 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and three strikes on enemy surface-to-air missile systems.

The Ukrainian military downed Russia's Su-25 aircraft and four reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Ukrainian missile units hit two Russian command posts, one Tor surface-to-air missile system, one Zoopark-1M radar system, and 11 artillery systems.

Russian troops launched 11 missile strikes and 46 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) over 30 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements. Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to a 5-storey apartment block, a church, over 20 detached houses, and other civil infrastructure.

The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine, according to the General Staff.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected. Separate Belarusian units are carrying out tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and continue shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes, namely in the Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled more than 10 enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka, Kyslivka and Ivanivka, and another dozen of attacks near the Luhansk region's Nadiia. The enemy launched an air strike near the Kharkiv region's Pishchane. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Russians launched air strikes near the Luhansk region's Nevske, Novoliubivka and Bilohorivka; the Donetsk region's Spirne. About 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Klishchiivka. About 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions with the support of aircraft near the Donetsk region's Avdiivka. The enemy launched an air strike near Kamianka. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled about 15 enemy attacks. Russians launched air strikes near Novomykhailivka. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Novomaiorske. Russian troops launched air strikes near Urozhaine and Staromaiorske. About 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian forces repelled all Russian attacks to the east of the Zaporizhzhia region's Mala Tokmachka. Over 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian occupiers launched air strikes near the Kherson region's Novoberyslav, Kozatske, Olhivka, Prydnirpovske and Pishchanivka. Enemy artillery and mortar strikes affected the Kherson region's Kozatske, Tiahynka, Blahovishchenske, Chornobaivka, and the city of Kherson; the Mykolaiv region's Solonchaky.