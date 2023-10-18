Explosions Rip Through Ukraine's Pavlohrad

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A number of explosions were heard in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, amid an air raid alert.

This was reported by the chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Admininstration, Serhiy Lysak , Ukrinform reports.

"Blasts in Pavlohrad. All emergency services are on the scene," he wrote.

The administration head also called on residents to“observe information hygiene”.

Earlier, an air raid alert was announced on the territory of Dnipripetrovsk region due to the Russian ballistic missile threat.

