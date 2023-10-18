Heydar Aliyev And History Of Azerbaijan Countrywide Knowledge Competition Reveals Winners (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The IX
countrywide knowledge competition entitled "Heydar Aliyev and
history of Azerbaijan" was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku
among 50 higher educational institutions on October 18, Trend reports.
The first place was taken by the team of the Academy
of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan named
after Heydar Aliyev, second - by the team of the Police Academy of
the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, third - by the team
of the Higher Military School of the Internal Troops of the
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.
Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov
and Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Emin Amrullayev presented diplomas and gifts to the winners.
The IX countrywide knowledge competition entitled
"Heydar Aliyev and history of Azerbaijan" was organized with the
support of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan. The
project, which has already become a tradition, is aimed at studying
and propagandizing the history of Azerbaijan, as well as the life,
activity and heritage of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people Heydar Aliyev, whose 100th anniversary is celebrated this
year.
On the Day of the Restoration of Independence (October
18), a video was presented reflecting the meetings of National
Leader Heydar Aliyev with the youth, the important advice of the
great leader given to the youth, as well as the continuation of the
path of Heydar Aliyev by President Ilham Aliyev.
Interest in the contest is growing from year to year.
This year teams from 50 higher educational institutions of
Azerbaijan took part in the knowledge competition.
MENAFN18102023000187011040ID1107266497
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.