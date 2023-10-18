Heydar Aliyev And History Of Azerbaijan Countrywide Knowledge Competition Reveals Winners (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The IX countrywide knowledge competition entitled "Heydar Aliyev and history of Azerbaijan" was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku among 50 higher educational institutions on October 18, Trend reports.

The first place was taken by the team of the Academy of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan named after Heydar Aliyev, second - by the team of the Police Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, third - by the team of the Higher Military School of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov and Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev presented diplomas and gifts to the winners.

The IX countrywide knowledge competition entitled "Heydar Aliyev and history of Azerbaijan" was organized with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan. The project, which has already become a tradition, is aimed at studying and propagandizing the history of Azerbaijan, as well as the life, activity and heritage of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, whose 100th anniversary is celebrated this year.

On the Day of the Restoration of Independence (October 18), a video was presented reflecting the meetings of National Leader Heydar Aliyev with the youth, the important advice of the great leader given to the youth, as well as the continuation of the path of Heydar Aliyev by President Ilham Aliyev.

Interest in the contest is growing from year to year. This year teams from 50 higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan took part in the knowledge competition.