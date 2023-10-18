Azerbaijan Supports Palestinian People In Their Struggle For Statehood - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Azerbaijan is
committed to Islamic solidarity, Minister of Foreign Affairs of
Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov said at the extraordinary expanded
meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) executive
committee at the level of foreign ministers, Trend reports.
"In addition, Azerbaijan supports the Palestinian people in
their struggle for statehood, the solution of the
Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the two-state
principle, with the capital of Palestine in East Jerusalem, in
accordance with international law, as well as UN resolutions," said
Bayramov.
It was noted that the news about the possible expansion of the
geography of the conflict causes concern, and the importance of
joint efforts of the international community against steps
threatening peace negotiations was noted.
