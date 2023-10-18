Azerbaijan Supports Palestinian People In Their Struggle For Statehood - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Azerbaijan is committed to Islamic solidarity, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov said at the extraordinary expanded meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) executive committee at the level of foreign ministers, Trend reports.

"In addition, Azerbaijan supports the Palestinian people in their struggle for statehood, the solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the two-state principle, with the capital of Palestine in East Jerusalem, in accordance with international law, as well as UN resolutions," said Bayramov.

It was noted that the news about the possible expansion of the geography of the conflict causes concern, and the importance of joint efforts of the international community against steps threatening peace negotiations was noted.