Work On Employment Of Residents In Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands Continues

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The
Azerbaijan Public Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labour
and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan
is carrying out large-scale work in the field of solving employment
issues in the territories liberated from occupation, Trend reports.
The Agency said that 171 residents of Azerbaijan's
Aghali village have already been covered by active employment
programs from the state agency. More than 150 people were employed
with the support of the agency, work is underway to provide
employment for another group of residents.
Small farms have also been established in the village
with the provision of assets in the form of goods and materials as
part of the self-employment program for 11 residents. In addition,
26 residents of the village were involved in vocational training
courses in professions that meet the requirements of the labor
market.
Moreover, in the village, the "Financing of employees'
wages together with the employer" program is being implemented. A
group of rural residents were involved in this program, and part of
their wages is funded by the Azerbaijan Public Employment
Agency.
In addition, within the framework of the "Big Return"
program, measures are also being taken in the village of Talish in
Azerbaijan's Tartar district to support the employment of
residents. The agency's experts held meetings with families who
returned to the village, and about 40 residents of the village have
already been provided with employment. Moreover, nine residents of
the village are involved in the self-employment program.
In addition, work has begun to attract residents who
have returned to Azerbaijan's Lachin and Fuzuli to active
employment programs. At the first stage, the Azerbaijan Public
Employment Agency holds meetings with them to assess the employment
opportunities of these residents.
At the next stage, work will be carried out on the
organization of vocational training courses in order to provide
them with jobs for available vacancies, attract them to the
self-employment program, as well as the development of new
professions by some residents.
