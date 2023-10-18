Philips Introduces More Spin And Win Big Deals For Customers To Win Exciting Bumper Prizes Worth INR 4.5 Lacs

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 18th October 2023: Further to the launch of the revolutionary 'Festival Therapy' campaign offering customers the opportunity to own top notch Philips audio products at a down payment of Rs. 1*, TPV Technology is delighted to introduce an exciting new addition. Customers can now enjoy a complimentary subscription to OTTPlay, unlocking a world of entertainment across TPV's entire audio product range. Moreover, TPV Technology is introducing an exhilarating 'Spin and Win' feature, adding an element of surprise and delight to the overall experience.



This Philips Festival Therapy campaign aims to bring joy, music, and high-quality audio experiences to customers during the festive season. Customers can avail this deal on select products from 15th October to 14th November 2023.



In the thrilling campaign, customers are in for an exciting and rewarding experience. As part of this engaging promotion, participants have the incredible opportunity to win fantastic gifts up to a staggering Rs. 4.5 lakhs*. These prizes include not only coveted electronics like audio equipment but also some of life's most exciting assets, such as a car and a bike along with 16+OTT Apps on OTT Play. The "Spin and Win" feature adds an element of excitement and surprise to the campaign, making every interaction with Philips a potential winning moment.



Under this campaign, customers who purchase any audio product from philips get an assured gift of OTT play* subscription (16 OTT apps worth Rs. 1,437 at just Rs.1). On the purchase of TAB8967, TAB8947 & TAB7807 soundbars, customers will get a Philips Bluetooth speaker worth Rs. 4,999 for free.



While announcing the“Festival Therapy” Campaign, Mr. Atul Jasra, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said,“We are excited to introduce many more offers and deals under our new initiative, Festival Therapy', to allow our customers to experience festivities like never before. With Rs.1 down payment available on the Philips Audio Range, customers can now have a chance to win gifts upto Rs. 4.5 Lacs*, Bluetooth speakers, and subscriptions to 16 OTT Applications from OTTplay at Rs. 1. At TPV, we are confident that we can elevate the overall festive experience and eagerly look forward to announcing more such offers in the near future”.



The heart of "Festival Therapy" is the Philips Audio, meticulously crafted to deliver audio that transports the user to the heart of the celebration. With crystal-clear highs, deep lows, and immersive surround sound, it ensures that every beat, every note, and every cheer resonate with clarity and richness.





About TPV Technology



TPV is one of the world's leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturers, along with being a consumer electronics key player in the field of audio visual digital entertainment. TPV concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, China, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and audio products (all around the globe) by means of an exclusive brand license agreement with Philips. We do this by combining the design expertise of TP Vision (100% owned by TPV) and innovative Philips brand heritage with the operational excellence, flexibility and speed of TPV Technology. With these combined strengths, we bring high-quality TV sets to the market: smart and easy to use with sophisticated styling. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers. With Philips TVs, TPV is a global leader in the hospitality market.

Company :-PR Pundit

User :- Divij Krishna

Email :

Mobile:- +91 96547 76017