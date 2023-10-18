Arya.Ag Launches Agri Loans On Blockchain For Rapid Loan Disbursement In The Agri-Value Chain

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, October 18, 2023 - Arya, India's largest and only profitable grain commerce platform, has launched agri loans on the blockchain. Warehouse receipt loans disbursed on its fintech arm and NBFC, Aryadhan, shall be processed on its blockchain to offer users absolute trust and transparency.



Arya has tokenised commodities stored in its warehouses, and this development now enables it to board its disbursements on the blockchain.



Trust and transparency are key values for us at Arya. Porting all disbursements on the blockchain while making payments in under five minutes will mark a significant leap in the efficiency of agri-lending services. The blockchain will ensure unprecedented visibility and assurance to control all physical risks in commodity storage and finance, said Prasanna Rao, CEO of Arya.



Partnering with 35 financial institutions, including banks and NBFCs, Arya has emerged as a key player, managing 7.6 million tonnes of commodities with an AUM of 3 billion USD in the last financial year. We look at collaborating with other lenders to move commodity-based warehouse-receipt financing onto the blockchain and improve the overall transparency, speed, and reliability of these transactions," said Rao.



Navigating the agricultural lending landscape presents a fundamental challenge of establishing trust between the lender and borrower. Arya solves for this through its blockchain. Arya stands as the trusted custodian for every token generated, safeguarding against duplicate pledges and ownership conflicts. Upon a pledge, a smart contract initiates, allowing banks to assign a distinct identifier for the token lien. This procedure guarantees the exclusivity of each pledge while offering banks a consolidated view on all pledged commodities.



Moving the lending process to a blockchain would not only expedite transactions but also significantly enhance security and trust among participants. The decentralised nature of blockchain ensures immutable record-keeping, making the data transparent yet secure and virtually tamper-proof, thereby reducing fraud and errors. Additionally, such a move would standardise procedures and documentation, facilitating smoother interactions among various stakeholders in the commodity trading and financing sectors.



Arya collaborated with Newrl, a decentralised trust network blockchain to develop this infrastructure. For now, Arya ledger has 3.2 million metric tons of commodities stored across 894 warehouses on the blockchain network. Through this initiative, Arya is creating a world of faster, safer transactions not just for big business but, importantly, for smallholder farmers, too. This technology levels the playing field, giving them quicker, more secure access to the funds they need to thrive.





ABOUT ARYA



Arya, India's largest and fastest-growing integrated grain commerce platform, eliminates the trust deficit in the grain commerce value chain. Its disruptive integrated PAN India platform delivers value to all stakeholders by enabling access to high-quality produce, products, and services. Powered by an exponentially growing layer of visibility and control currently stretching across 425 districts in 21 states, 11000 warehouses, and USD 3 billion of grain, Arya offers the assurance of quality supply to buyers and on-time fair payment for their produce and allied services to sellers. It seamlessly embeds finance to maximise value for both sellers and buyers, and the platform facilitates over USD 1.3 Bn of finance annually.

