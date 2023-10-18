KRCS, OCHA Deliberate Palestinian Situation, Amplifying Humanitarian Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) along with delegation from United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) held a meeting on Wednesday deliberating the situation in Palestine and mechanisms of amplifying cooperation on joint humanitarian work.

After the meeting, UN official and head of finance and resource mobilization section Lisa Dowton, highlighted to KUNA importance of partnership with KRCS in providing relief, aid and humanitarian assistance all over the globe.

She commended the work of the Society in bettering humanitarian situations in all of Palestine, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, and Indonesia, as well as providing relief to Rohingya and Syrian refugees.

On a local scale, she took note of society's role in putting forth health and education assistance in addition to necessary provisions to families in need.

On his part, KRCS Chief Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer, he stressed necessity of integrating efforts between humanitarian organizations to provide urgent relief in light of the proliferating crises.

He also expressed his confidence in international organizations, their field missions and ability to manage projects transparently.

KRCS will continue to alleviate suffering felt by refugees across the globe and support all efforts aiming to provide aid, asserted Al-Sayer. (end)

