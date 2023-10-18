China, Russia Leaders Discuss Closer Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said China supports the Russian people in pursuing the path of national rejuvenation independently and safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, as he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

In their talks on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, Xi also called on the two sides to promote high-quality development of China-Russia practical cooperation and actively explore cooperation in strategic emerging industries, according to the report.

Lauding Russia as an important partner as China pursues international Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said the operation of major infrastructure projects such as the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline has brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries, according to the report.

"China is willing to work with Russia and other member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union to promote the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative with the Union, so as to foster higher-level and deeper regional cooperation," Xi said.

"China hopes that the China-Mongolia-Russia natural gas pipeline project will make substantive progress as soon as possible, he added.

It is not an expediency, but a long-term policy to develop the China-Russia relations featuring permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation," the Chinese leader said.

He also said China is willing to continue to strengthen communication and coordination with Russia within the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Group of 20 (G-20) and other multilateral frameworks, so as to play a greater role in maintaining food security, energy security and the stability of the global industrial and supply chains, and to safeguard the common interests of China and Russia as well as regional and developing countries.

For his part, Putin said the Belt and Road Initiative has achieved great success and has become an important international public good widely recognized by the world, expressing his confidence in greater achievements of this great cause.

He also said Russia is willing to strengthen communication and collaboration with China within multilateral mechanisms such as BRICS, uphold the international system based on international law, and promote the establishment of a more just and reasonable global governance system.

The two leaders also had in-depth exchanges of views on the Palestine-Israel situation and others, the report said, without giving further details. (end)

