Kuwait Categorically Rejects Coercive Eviction Of Palestinians At 35Th IPU Conference

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Assembly delegation participating at the 35th emergency conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) asserted on Wednesday that it categorically rejects the coercive eviction of Palestinians in northern Gaza, and the destruction rained down on civilian cities.

The delegation reaffirmed Kuwait's steadfast stance by the just Palestinian cause saying that it allows no room for neutrality or attempts of normalizing ties with the Zionist entity.

Head of the Parliamentary Caucus, MP Dr. Mohammad Al-Mahan in speech at the conference called for urgent communication between world parliaments to rally support for the Palestinian case.

Al-Mahan indicated that the international community and the Security Council must take responsibility for civilian protection, putting an end to military escalation, and allowing urgent and medical humanitarian assistance to arrive immediately unblocked.

MP Fahad bin Jame', on his part, described the catastrophic situation in Palestine, saying that the Palestinians are subjected to atrocious air strikes, intensified raids, with no shelter, water, food or electricity, and an imminent land incursion looming ahead.

He stated that the Israeli occupation machine of destruction is supported by the west, military politically financially and the media, paying no heed to humanitarian values, principles of morality or legitimacy.

MP bin Jame' called out the double Western standards in regards to Palestinian case; their belief that Palestine has no right to defend itself, resist occupation, or the right to live with human dignity.

They do not recognize rightfulness of the cause, its legitimacy or history but adopt principles of power, tyranny, autocracy and conceit, he added.

These countries often claim belief in human rights, freedom of expression, right to peaceful protest, bin Jame' told the congregation but now stand to ban Pro-Palestine protests, threaten to criminalize waving the Palestinian flag, and even penalized wearing the traditional kufiya dubbing it a threat to peace.

The MP pointed out the ban on social media platforms content in support of Palestine saying that thousands of posts are being deleted, accounts being shut down citing publication measures, all to make room for the Zionist entity to spread its false propaganda.

Bin Jame' took the opportunity to pose the question "where are we today from the two state solution, from the Arab Peace Initiative and from the right to return for Palestinian refugees."

These peaceful endeavors made no progress, he commented, achieved nothing beside augment violence, and settlement policies, allowed for destruction and blockade as the Israeli occupation rejects a Palestinian state in any shape or form.

The Palestinian people find themselves let down, alone and isolated in facing the tyranny of the enemy and its recurring aggressions amidst the silence of the international community.

The Palestinians, he stated, are no less human than others for the world to turn their back on their rights and demands and even refuse their right to resistance and self-defense.

The unprecedented wide scale operation "Al-Aqsa flood" is but the product of injustice, and marginalization, he stated.

Bin Jame' reasserted the right of Palestinians to defend themselves in any way available to them, called on attendees to support resilience and resistance to liberate the land and regain rights.

The Kuwaiti MP called on social media influencers to mobilize their platforms for standing in solidarity with Gaza, expose the heinous Zionist crimes, saying that truth is what the enemy fears most.

Bin Jame' believes the solution to the Palestinian issue resides in reinforcing support to Palestinian resistance, and forcing the Zionist entity and its supporting nations to heed to international legitimacy resolutions.

He further urged for activating the role of diplomacy urgently and effectively, contact world parliaments to rally support. (Pickup previous)

kd







MENAFN18102023000071011013ID1107266478