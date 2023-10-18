Protestors In Rabieh Caused Riot, Material Damage, Says PSD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- Police on Wednesday said that protestors in the Rabieh area, western Amman, caused a riot, burned and caused material damage after they left the place designated for the scheduled protest.the Public Security Department (PSD) spokesperson said that The protestors tried to take a back side street, in an attempt to reach the (Israeli) embassy, using stones and Molotov cocktails.The PSD spokesperson urged everyone to abide by the law and security instructions and to cooperate with PSD personnel present in the field to protect them and ensure their peaceful expression of their opinions.He expressed deep regret that a number of PSD personnel were injured while dealing with the riots.He added that the injured PSD personnel were rushed to a nearby hospital to receive treatment and they were listed in fair condition.