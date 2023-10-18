Israel Evacuates Diplomats In Egypt, Morocco

Amman, October 18 (Petra) -- The Israeli Foreign Ministry evacuated Wednesday its embassy staff in Cairo and the liaison office in Rabat amidst demonstrations against the Israeli war and atrocities in besieged Gaza.According to Yedioth Ahronoth, the evacuation operation comes as Israel declares a state of maximum alert in all Israeli embassies.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.