Crown Prince Receives General Supervisor Of The King Salman Humanitarian Aid And Relief Centre

Amman, October 18 (Petra) -- HRH Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II Wednesday received the General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre and the Advisor to the Saudi Royal Court, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Rabiah, who is visiting Jordan to launch several humanitarian projects.The meeting was attended by Prince Rashid bin El Hassan, Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince Zaid Baqa'in and the Saudi Ambassador to Amman Nayef bin Bandar Sudairi.

