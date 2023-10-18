US Vetos UN Security Council Action To Stop Israeli War On Gaza

New York, October 18 (Petra) -- The US Wednesday used its veto power at the UN Security Council against an action submitted by Brazil to stop the Israeli war on besieged Gaza.The Brazilian action calls for a "temporary humanitarian pause" to allow unimpeded humanitarian access.The action received 12 votes in favour. The US opposed it, while Russia and the UK voted to abstain.

