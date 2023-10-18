King Receives Call From Japan PM, Calls For Ending Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 18 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received a phone call from Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, which covered the dangerous developments in Gaza.According to a royal court statement, King Abdullah called for an immediate end to the Israeli aggression on Gaza, warning, once again, that the war has entered a dangerous phase that could plunge the whole region into disaster.His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's condemnation of the heinous massacre that targeted the Baptist Hospital in Gaza, stressing that the international community must protect civilians and put a stop to this war.The King called for the delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as food, fuel, electricity, and water supplies into Gaza.