RAK Hospital's Diabeat Webinar Unveils The Heart-Healthy Formula For Managing Diabetes

17th October 2023; Ras Al Khaimah, UAE - RAK Hospital,in a recent Diabeat webinar hosted as part of the ongoing RAK Diabetes Challenge, Dr. Adil Rizvi, Consultant Thoracic Surgery & Director Medical Services at RAK Hospital, delivered an enlightening session focusing on heart health and diabetes management. Dr. Rizvi's insights provided essential guidance to participants on maintaining heart health while dealing with diabetes.



Dr. Rizvi underlined the importance of two vital 'pills' for a healthy body, a healthy mind, and overall heart health in the context of diabetes management: exercise and diet. Just like any prescription, these 'pills' should be advised and tailored by medical or health professionals, considering the individual's age, gender, and health status.



On the topic of exercise, Dr. Rizvi elaborated on its myriad benefits, encompassing chronic disease management, physical and mental well-being, social interaction, and lifestyle enhancement. He stressed the positive impact of exercise on the management of heart ailments, blood pressure control, and diabetes reduction, all while maintaining joint health, managing obesity, and even reducing the risk of cancer.

From a mental perspective, exercise serves as a potent tool to manage stress, alleviate anxiety and depression, improve mood, boost confidence, self-esteem, and cognitive function. Socially, it fosters a sense of community, enhances health across age groups and genders, and promotes teamwork and leadership. Notably, exercise significantly contributes to a healthy lifestyle by improving energy, vitality, endurance, productivity, quality of sleep, and overall quality of life.



Dr. Rizvi underscored that there are various types of exercises, each with specific effects on the body. Much like advocating for a balanced diet, he emphasized the importance of combining different types of exercises to achieve comprehensive well-being. He categorized exercises into three main groups:

Stamina Exercises: Ideal for improving heart health, lung function, and blood circulation, these exercises include walking, jogging, cycling, and swimming.

Strength Building Exercises: Designed to strengthen muscles and improve body structure, this category comprises gym workouts, weight training, and freehand movements like push-ups.

Flexibility and Mobility Exercises: These exercises enhance joint mobility and overall flexibility, with practices such as yoga, Pilates, and Tai Chi.

Dr. Rizvi emphasized that the specific combination of exercises, their timing, quantity, and duration should be determined by healthcare professionals based on individual requirements.



Addressing the significance of nutrition and diet, Dr. Rizvi categorized food into different groups, including cereals and grains, vegetables and fruits, meat, dairy products, and additional elements like sugar, salt, and oil for flavor. From a nutritional perspective, he explained the role of macronutrients, including proteins, carbohydrates, and fats. Proteins build body tissues and can be found in meats and beans. Carbohydrates, sourced from grains, pulses, fruits, and vegetables, provide the necessary energy for daily activities. Fats and oils, derived from meat, eggs, and dairy, store energy in addition to serving as an energy source.

Dr. Rizvi introduced micronutrients as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and more, which act as the body's pharmacy and are present in proteins, carbohydrates, and fats. He advocated for a balanced and natural diet, highlighting the importance of obtaining these essential nutrients from food rather than relying on supplements. Dr. Rizvi cautioned against self-prescribing food supplements, emphasizing that such supplements, especially for managing diseases, should be prescribed by a healthcare professional.



On the topic of specific diets, Dr. Rizvi acknowledged medical diets for conditions like diabetes and hypertension. He advised that these diets, as they interact with medications, should be prescribed by a doctor and dietitian. Such diets typically involve reducing sugar and salt consumption. For weight loss diets, he recommended avoiding the many fad diets found on social media and instead adhering to the traditional balanced diet. This approach involves eating all food groups while managing calorie intake through exercise to maintain a healthy weight, overall health, and effective management of various conditions, including diabetes.



Dr. Adil Rizvi's comprehensive insights in the Diabeat webinar offered a holistic perspective on heart health and diabetes management, providing valuable guidance for participants. RAK Hospital continues to lead the way in promoting health and well-being, with webinars like these at the forefront of their mission.

Dr. Adil Rizvi's comprehensive insights in the Diabeat webinar offered a holistic perspective on heart health and diabetes management, providing valuable guidance for participants. RAK Hospital continues to lead the way in promoting health and well-being, with webinars like these at the forefront of their mission.