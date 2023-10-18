The Vancouver Consumer Show Discusses Vasectomy And Other Men's Health Issues With Dr. Neil Pollock

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Neil Pollock

The founder of Pollock Clinics shares with podcast listeners his extensive knowledge on subjects men often don't want to talk about.

- Dr. Neil PollockVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- It's no news to anyone that we don't talk about men's sexual health enough.Dr. Neil Pollock, the founder of Pollock Clinics was recently featured on the Vancouver Consumer show to speak about over 25 years of work helping break the silence. Pollock and his partners offer clinically advanced treatments for a wide range of men's sexual health problems.Founded 28 years ago, Pollock Clinics is well known for developing innovative and proven techniques for no-scalpel, no-needle vasectomy and virtually bloodless and virtually painless circumcision for patients of all ages under local anesthesia with skin glue closure. The team also provides aesthetic procedures including hair restoration for men and women and penile augmentation. Pollock Clinics serves British Columbia and its neighbouring provinces through two private clinics and is considered an international gold standard for men's sexual health care.Over the past 5 years Pollock Clinics has dug deeper into men's sexual health. The team has established cutting-edge protocols to treat common health conditions including:1. Erectile dysfunction, which affects about 50% of men over 402. Peyronie's Disease3. Premature ejaculation4. Testosterone assessment and replacement therapy5. Penile enlargement and penile rehabilitationContrary to what men often believe, these types of complications are commonplace. Awareness is increasing, technology is advancing and our understanding of what causes these issues is improving. Men should never feel embarrassed or self-conscious about getting the help they need: it's as simple as booking a consultation at or calling the clinic directly. No doctor's referral is required to get assessed for treatment quickly. Anyone can speak freely and ask questions about the various sexual health difficulties that may be affecting them.Pollock Clinics has offered expert care for over 25 years and is one of Canada's largest providers of comprehensive men's sexual health treatments. Dr. Neil Pollock and Dr. Jack Chang have performed over 100,000 procedures, including circumcisions, vasectomies and other men's health treatments. Pollock Clinics has the expertise and experience to treat men's intimate sexual health concerns with the highest standard of care.

