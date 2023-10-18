The Little Company In DFW That Is Opening Doors Across America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DFW Door Repair is now YourNewDoor and they have their eye on America.

DFW, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Billy Cline, the owner of YourNewDoor says, "We've repaired, restored, and replaced so many doors in Texas that we were approached by a group in Austin that offered to help us go nationwide."When asked what made his company so attractive, Cline smiled and said, "The thing that impressed them the most was that I fell on my face the first time I went into business, but then got up, dusted myself off, and started again. But this time I knew the mistakes not to make."When asked about those mistakes, Cline said, "I learned that you've got to stay focused. When people saw the difference that a new door made to the look and feel and curb appeal of their home, they would often ask me to build a deck or a patio cover or a bay window and I'd say, 'Sure, I can do that.' But it was a mistake. You can burn a lot of hours searching for the right materials and dealing with unexpected probes when you venture outside your specialty. So the second time around, I decided to do just one thing: Doors. If you need a door repaired, restored, or replaced, we're the people you want. If you need anything else, we're not the people for that."When asked if he was having a problem recruiting good workers, Cline said, 'That's another reason my Austin partners wanted to get involved with us. Nationwide, all the companies in home services are shorthanded except for us. The difference is that we're not looking for experience. We look for character and attitude, then we train that person how to do the job. When you invest in a person and pay them well and treat them right, they stay with you. My partners tell me that recruitment, training, and retention of good employees is my superpower. I tell them, 'I appreciate you saying that, but if you expect me to put on a cape and some brightly colored leotards, I'm going to have to say no to that."When asked why he chose to specialize in exterior doors, Cline said, "A door is a magical portal into your own private world where everything is the way you like it. YourNewDoor changes the look and feel and curb appeal of your home, and everytime you touch the door handle, it whispers, 'Welcome Home.”

Billy Cline

Your New Door

email us here