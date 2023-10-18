Audiology Practice Promotes Prescription Hearing Aids To Increase Hearing Care Accessibility & Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hearing Health Solutions is celebrating Audiology Awareness Month and taking a proactive stance in empowering Columbus residents to take control of their hearing health. As a leading audiology practice, Hearing Health Solutions is committed to helping patients enjoy optimal hearing and overall well-being.Hearing Health Solutions wants to ensure Columbus residents are informed about the differences between prescription and over-the-counter hearing aids . Prescription hearing aids are programmed by professionals based on a patient's individual hearing loss, while over-the-counter hearing aids offer generic programming with minimal fine-tuning options. Prescription hearing devices can treat more severe hearing loss than OTC devices, and there are required policies related to the availability of device returns. Research shows that patients report higher user satisfaction when they work with professionals for their hearing needs, with either prescription or OTC devices.As a practice for over 40 years, Hearing Health Solutions maintains a collaboration with Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians to ensure their specialists are managing and treating hearing loss in the most beneficial way for each patient. Additionally, Hearing Health Solutions remains unbiased in regard to manufacturers and has the ability to work with any of the major hearing aid manufacturers on the market.About Hearing Health Solutions - Hearing Health Solutions specializes in finding hearing solutions for everyone at their outcome-based practice. Their services include hearing aid screenings and support, hearing evaluations, hearing loss prevention , and rehabilitative counseling. Hearing Health Solutions offers an exclusive Extended Warranty Plan, Outreach and Referral Programs, and collaboration with Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians. They are held to the highest standards of practice and prioritize patient satisfaction.

