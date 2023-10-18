INTRODUCING DR. GRANT BRANAM: FELLOWSHIP-TRAINED FOOT AND ANKLE SURGEON JOINS THE CENTER's ORTHOPEDIC TEAM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Grant Branam at The Center in Bend, Oregon

The Center in Bend, Oregon is thrilled to welcome Dr. Grant Branam, a fellowship-trained foot and ankle surgeon, to its esteemed orthopedic team.

- Dr. Grant BranamBEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Center is thrilled to welcome Dr. Grant Branam, a fellowship-trained foot and ankle surgeon, to its esteemed orthopedic team. Dr. Branam brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in diagnosing and treating a wide array of foot and ankle conditions, making him a leading authority in the field.Specializing in lower extremity trauma, reconstruction, and ankle replacement, Dr. Branam's proficiency encompasses an extensive range of conditions, including foot and ankle deformities, sports-related injuries, post-traumatic conditions, and general orthopedic fracture care. His advanced training and hands-on experience uniquely position him to offer comprehensive, cutting-edge solutions to patients seeking relief and restoration"I am passionate about tailoring treatment plans to meet each patient's unique goals in order to get them back on their feet," says Dr. Grant Branam.Driven by a profound passion for hands-on problem-solving, Dr. Branam found his calling in orthopedic surgery, where he adeptly combines his mechanical aptitude with an unwavering commitment to helping individuals get back to their favorite activities. His patient-centered approach places a strong emphasis on open communication, ensuring that every patient feels at ease asking questions and comprehending their treatment options fully.Throughout each patient's care journey, Dr. Branam ensures a tailored, informed experience, recognizing that every individual's needs are unique. His patient-centric philosophy extends beyond the operating room, as he is committed to collaborating closely with patients to develop personalized treatment plans that align with their goals and aspirations.For more information about Dr. Grant Branam or to schedule an appointment, please visit###About The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & ResearchThe Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care is Central Oregon's largest provider of orthopedic, neurosurgical, sports medicine, occupational medicine, and physical medicine and rehabilitative care with nine locations throughout Central and Eastern Oregon. Founded in 1958 as Bend Orthopedic and Fracture, the practice continues to be driven by leading best practices and innovation. With a staff of over 40 physicians and mid-level providers, The Center is here to keep our community healthy, active, and strong.

