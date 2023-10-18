LLYC Wins Latin America Regional PR Agency Of The Year At SABRE Awards Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

They earned this recognition for the first time in 2023 thanks to its high levels of strategic planning, creativity, and commercial results in the region.

LLYC (BME:LLYC)

MIAMI, FL, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LLYC was named Regional PR Agency of the Year by prestigious public relations publication PRovoke Media during its 2023 LatAm SABRE Awards Gala, held in Mexico. This is the first time the firm has won this award, which positions LLYC as a sector leader and recognizes its high levels of strategic planning, creativity, and commercial results.PRovoke Media thoroughly analyzed various firms in the region to make their selection, examining not only their revenues, but also how they advanced their digital and creative capabilities and their work cultures.“We are very proud to have been awarded this recognition,” shared Juan Carlos Gozzer, LLYC Partner and Latin America CEO.“Our daily commitment is to pursue business results and overcome our clients' increasingly complex challenges. This recognition validates our ongoing dedication to these objectives in each of our Latin American markets, encouraging us to continue working to be better every day.”LLYC is present in 9 countries throughout Latin America, and almost 50% of the firm's operating revenues currently come from the region.About LLYCLLYC (BME: LLYC) is a global communications, digital marketing, and public affairs consulting firm with U.S. offices in New York, Miami, and Washington, D.C. and over 1,100 professionals in 12 countries. With over 25 years of expertise, we advise companies that range from startups and unicorns to the biggest Fortune 500 firms.We help clients make data-driven choices that ensure their company's reputation, trust, and credibility. Whether working on a campaign that will truly connect with people, completing an M&A operation, or carrying out any other communications project or strategy, LLYC's innovative and creative approach to storytelling, extensive experience, and exclusive insights help clients make their visions into reality.

LLYC U.S.

LLYC

+1 786-590-1000

