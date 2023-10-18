Crittenton Services Of Greater Washington Welcomes New CEO & President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LaTara Harris, CEO & President

Crittenton Services of Greater Washington's 135th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 at Hamilton Live in downtown D.C.

After a national search, LaTara Harris takes the helm of the longest standing organization serving teen girls.

- Aaron Myers, Executive Director, D.C. Commission on the Arts and HumanitiesWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Crittenton Services of Greater Washington (CSGW ) announces the appointment of LaTara Harris as its CEO and President, effective Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Ms. Harris has a long history with CSGW, having volunteered at their first Leadership Summit to teach teen girls etiquette and manners. She was subsequently honored at their 2014 Anniversary Celebration and has been a steadfast member of CSGW's Board of Directors for many years. As an active community member, Ms. Harris serves on several boards, including the District of Columbia's Workforce Investment Council.Ms. Harris brings a wealth of experience to CSGW, with a proven track record of success in leadership positions. Ms. Harris has been with AT&T since 2013, most recently serving as Director of External and Legislative Affairs, focused on local legislative and regulatory matters in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Southeastern Pennsylvania. Ms. Harris joined AT&T after more than a decade of working at the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education in executive roles, including Director of Partnerships and Outreach.“LaTara is the perfect candidate for this position and has demonstrated her commitment to this organization over her many years of serving on Crittenton Services' Board and as Board Chair,” says Aaron Myers, Executive Director of the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities, and CSGW Board Secretary. Aaron Myers served honorably as the Interim President and CEO prior to the appointment of Ms. Harris.“Her outstanding leadership and expertise will be invaluable in guiding the organization through its next phase of growth and development.”Ms. Harris is a visionary leader, having been honored for her outstanding professional achievements and her significant contributions to the community. Notable among her numerous accolades are the Maryland Daily Record's prestigious Maryland's Top 100 Women Award in 2015 and the Washington Business Journal's Minority Business Leader Award, further underscoring her positive impact and commitment to diversity and excellence.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Harris has shown a powerful commitment to elevating women's voices in business, emphasizing the critical importance of Black and minority leadership in corporate and nonprofit sectors. She founded We Empower Women Inc., a global women's organization that aims to uplift and motivate women of all walks to take the next step toward their full potential. She has personally mentored dozens of individuals across the years to identify their gifts and find their space in this world.Ms. Harris expresses her excitement about the future with CSGW and the opportunity to work with their talented staff and program team. "I am deeply honored to assume the role of CEO and President at Crittenton Services of Greater Washington. This organization boasts a remarkable history of effectively delivering vital programs and resources to empower young women. I am both thrilled and humbled to be part of this journey. Together, we will build an even stronger foundation, capitalize on new opportunities, and chart a path of sustained success.”CSGW is hosting its 135th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Hamilton Live. If you would like to attend and learn more about the bright futures of Crittenton girls, contact for a press pass.For any questions or press inquiries, please contact Abby Saturni at or visit .About CSGW: For more than 134 years, Crittenton Services of Greater Washington (CSGW) has equipped teen girls in underserved communities with the skills and support to navigate the challenges of middle and high school. Through the lens of trauma-informed care, our programs teach teen girls to value their gifts and develop essential life skills. Most importantly, they attain a belief in their ability to succeed. The success of our programs is reflected by our 100% graduation rate, with 83% of our graduates going on to attend a two- or four-year college. Please visit to learn more about our programs.

