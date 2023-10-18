Dubai Police Launch Interactive Video Game Ahead Of COP28

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 3:41 PM

Last updated: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 3:58 PM

Dubai Police has launched an interactive game, COP28UAE Adventures, in anticipation of the UAE hosting the activities of the 28th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) from November 30 to December 12 this year.

The new game was launched by Major General Proffessor Ghaith Ghanem Al Suwaidi, assistant commander-in-chief for Academic and Training Affairs in Dubai Police.

Developed by Dubai Police's Virtual Technology Center in the General Training Department, this initiative showcases the department's commitment to community contributions.

The game is available on platforms like Apple Store, Google Play, and Huawei, and supports six languages: Arabic, English, French, Russian, Spanish, and Chinese, which are the official languages of the United Nations.

Brigadier Badran Al Shamsi, director of the General Department of Training, said that the game's launch aligns with the efforts of Dubai Police to support the COP28 conference.“The success of the COP28 conference is seen as a collective national responsibility, requiring the participation of both the public and private sectors and all segments of society, along with international cooperation. The game aims to raise awareness and encourage community members to take action to conserve nature, address climate change, and ensure a sustainable future,” said Al Shamsi.

Brigadier Ahmed Mardas, deputy director of the General Department of Training, said that the game isn't merely a source of entertainment but an educational tool addressing major environmental issues of the present time.“Protecting our planet for the present and future generations is a global responsibility led by the UAE,” said Brig Mardas.

Colonel Dr Mansoor Nasser Alrazooqi, director of the Virtual Technology Center, said that there are 2.6 billion people globally playing video games, with an increasing number interested in the environment and its preservation.“A report from the United Nations Environment Programme stated that video games could engage billions in finding solutions to social and environmental challenges. Thus, Dubai Police launched the COP28UAE Adventures game to raise awareness about environmental issues.”

ALSO READ:

UAE's Ministry of Education partners with foundation to spread climate awareness ahead of COP28

EU to seek virtual elimination of fossil fuels at COP28

UAE leads efforts to create global sustainable food system

UAE: New project to be developed on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi to offset 450 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year