World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman's Heartfelt Post For Crying Boy From Delhi

Afghanistan caused the first significant upset of World Cup 2023 after thrashing defending champions England on Sunday, October 15. Following the epic clash, Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was seen consoling a young fan, who was in tears of joy. Pictures of the heartwarming interaction went viral on social media in no time.

Mujeeb has now revealed that the young supporter was actually from Delhi. Mujeeb also remembered to thank the crowd, present at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, for supporting the Afghan cricket team during the game against England.

“It's not Afghani boy. It's one young Indian boy so happy about your win. It was an absolute pleasure meeting this little guy from India's Delhi last night (Cricket is not just a game it's an emotion). Big thank you to all our amazing fans for coming down and supporting us last night. The love and support is overwhelming. We are grateful for your continuous support and we can't wait for you to keep supporting us in the future. Thanks for love Delhi,” Mujeeb wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Afghanistan pulled off a major shock after they got the better of England by 69 runs in that World Cup contest in Delhi. The remarkable outcome marked the end of Afghanistan's 14-game, eight-year-long winless run at the marquee tournament. It was also Afghanistan's second win ever in the history of the ODI World Cup. Their first victory came in 2015 against Scotland.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman dedicated the special win against England to the victims of the earthquakes that had jolted Afghanistan. In the devastating earthquake, at least 1,000 people lost their lives last week.

“This is for the people back home who have been affected by the earthquake. As players and as a team, I wanted to dedicate my award to them. It's a very proud moment to be here in the World Cup, beating the last champions, it is a good moment for the whole nation and the team. A wonderful performance for the bowlers and the batters,” Mujeeb was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Mujeeb was adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant all-round performances against England. Mujeeb produced a handy knock of 16-ball 28 to guide his side to a formidable total of 284. Later, he scripted spectacular figures of 3/51 in his 10 overs as England were bowled out for 215.

Next, Afghanistan are playing last edition's finalists, New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

