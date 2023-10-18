Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand Wins Against Afghanistan By 149 Runs

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 7:36 PM

Last updated: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 7:44 PM

New Zealand made it four wins from four at the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday with a 149-run thrashing of Afghanistan who came crashing back down after their shock win over defending champions England.

The Black Caps scored 288-6 with Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham and Will Young all making half centuries as Afghanistan paid a heavy price for five dropped catches.

Rahmat Shah top scored for Afghanistan but his 36 runs occupied 62 balls before his team were dismissed for just 139 in 34.4 overs.

