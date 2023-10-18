ICC World Cup 2023: Can Bangladesh Upset India?

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 8:47 PM

India have started their World Cup campaign in the best possible way by winning all their three games convincingly and are looking way ahead of the rest of the teams so far in all departments.

They have clicked all the boxes so far and are the team to beat in the tournament.

The fourth match for India is against Bangladesh who have lost their last two matches to New Zealand and England and looked well below par despite winning their first game against Afghanistan comfortably.

Bangladesh will be also concerned about the injury to their skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

They will hope he is fit as he is a captain who leads from the front.

India on the other hand have ticked all boxes and with Rohit Sharma in prime form playing fearless cricket and with intent setting a good platform for the rest to follow and players like Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have all got the time to build their innings because of the template set by their skipper.

With Shubman Gill returning to the squad after missing the first two games due to fever, fans will be hoping he gets among the runs.

India definitely go in as favourites in the tournament but would be wary of the fact that Bangladesh have beaten India three times in the last four games between them.

But India would look to maintain their perfect record at home, having never lost to Bangladesh in their backyard.