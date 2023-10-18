Two Major Upsets Have Given This World Cup The Kiss Of Life

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 9:48 PM

While there had been some exciting individual and team performances, taut finishes and topsy-turvy results that make sport so enthralling had been missing.

Just when everyone though this tournament had settled into a run-of-the-mill rhythm, Afghanistan and Netherlands, minnows among the 10 teams competing for the title, set the cat among the pigeons.

Who could have imagined that the Netherlands would beat the high-flying South Africans just two days after Afghanistan had floored defending champions England on Sunday?

The Afghans are a hardy, ambitious lot, and as is becoming evident, highly talented too. The core of the team plays in T20 leagues all over the world, gaining experience and acquiring skills and tactics that make them dangerous for any team in white-ball cricket.

In many ways, Netherlands kayoing the Proteas was the bigger surprise. Unlike Afghanistan, they are still not a full-member of the ICC.

They had to take the hard route to qualify for this World Cup, but have shown they belong at this stage. Last year, it might be recalled, they beat South Africa in the T20 World Cup, so Netherlands' progress trajectory is impressive.

Unexpected results of the last four days have showcased the predictable nature of limited overs cricket and also made the tournament wide open. Technically, all teams are still in the running to make it to the last four.

While the position of front-runners India and New Zealand for a place in the semifinals has been considerably strengthened, England have some serious catching up to do, and South Africa need to rediscover their mojo swiftly.

Australia and Pakistan, under some duress, will breathe a little easy now, though.

But only just, for the threat from 'smaller' teams like Afghanistan, Netherlands and even stragglers Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, is ever-present. Ignore this at your own peril!