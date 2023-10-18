UAE To Host Young Global Leaders Annual Summit Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 18th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The UAE is hosting the Young Global Leaders Annual Summit from 19 to 21 October, as part of the strategic partnership between the UAE government and the World Economic Forum.

The summit will witness the participation of 500 members of the Forum of Young Global Leaders, as well as senior officials and leading experts from government, industry and academia. The summit aims to connect young leaders to help them reach their full potential, shape decision-making and drive positive change in their communities.

The summit will kick off with a plenary session with the participation of Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), member of the Young Global Leaders community, and His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, member of the Young Global Leaders community, Also in attendance is Elham Al Qasim, MAF's CEO of Strategy and Technology, member of the Young Global Leaders, and LG Sonic CEO Yousef Yousef, member of the Young Global Leaders. The session will be moderated by Olivier M. Schwab, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, and attended by UAE government officials.

Speakers will share their visions and ideas on the most important trends impacting the future, including technology-enabled environmental innovations, climate and nature policies, artificial intelligence, and smart governance.

Youth leaders from around the world will participate in a series of dialogue sessions, panel discussions and workshops that address the future of education, society, economy, health, environment, and sustainability. The sessions will focus on the role of young leaders in these key areas.

