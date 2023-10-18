Global Future Councils 2023 Concludes With Vision For Tackling World's Challenges

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 18th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Global Future Councils 2023 Annual Meeting concluded on Wednesday following three days of debate in Dubai, where the meeting took place under the strategic partnership between the UAE government and the World Economic Forum (WEF). The discussions and recommendations heard during the event provided future visions and directions for addressing humanity's major challenges.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Co-Chair of the Global Future Councils, said:“Hosting the Global Future Councils in the UAE is consistent with the forward-looking vision of the country's leadership, which is based on working with international partners to build a better future for the coming generations and strengthen global partnerships capable of achieving shared goal.”

Al Gergawi said:“The two-decades-long partnership between the UAE government and the World Economic Forum reflects a shared understanding of the importance of enhancing efforts and international cooperation to develop future forward-looking visions.”

The co-chair of the Global Future Councils continued:“The UAE seeks to enhance global knowledge, advance the capabilities of governments, stimulate partnerships, and support global efforts to building the future. These directions have established the country's position as a pioneering model in developing future solutions, contributing to the world's journey towards the future, and a global hub for leading sustainable development efforts and improving quality of life.”

The annual meeting witnessed the participation of about 600 leaders and officials from the government and private sectors, international organizations and academic institutions, including experts and futurists. The councils focused on designing future directions for five vital sectors, including artificial intelligence and technology, environment and climate, governance, society, economy and finance.

30 councils met to provide future visions to address global challenges in areas including the economy, technology, geopolitical transformations, infrastructure, health, society, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and others.

Topics included the future of advanced manufacturing and value chains, artificial intelligence, autonomous mobility, care economy, cities, clean air, complex risks, cybersecurity, data justice, equitable economies, and the energy transition. The councils also looked at food and water security, geopolitical challenges, good governance, economic growth, jobs, the metaverse, nature and security, zero emission living, climate and nature, quantum economy, resilient financial systems, responsible investment, responsible use of resources, space, sustainable tourism, synthetic biology, antimicrobial resistance, technology policy, trade and investment.

The Global Future Councils meet once a year to set the agenda of the World Economic Forum, which is held annually in Davos, Switzerland.

Last January, the UAE government and WEF signed a partnership agreement to organize Global Future Councils. In May 2022, the UAE and WEF signed a partnership agreement to explore future opportunities and cooperate in supporting important global initiatives.

Since their launch in 2008, the Global Future Councils have brought together more than 13,000 participants from 100 countries, who have met in about 930 councils.

