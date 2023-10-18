Is Facebook Down? Users Report Problems With Social Media Platform

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Facebook was down for some users on Wednesday evening, with some flocking to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about not being able to post on the social media platform.

Downdetector shows a spike in the number of users reporting issues with Facebook around 7.40pm UAE time.

Around an hour later, the posting functionality seems to be working again on the social media site.

Last Friday, Meta apps Whatsapp, Facebook, and Instagram all faced issues, as users reported not being able to send messages

WhatsApp messages were being sent with only with one gray tick mark, while those on desktop had been logged out. After a few minutes, texts started going through on app, but the web platform remained down. "The site can't be reached," according to the error message.

Around two hours later, the three platforms came back online.

